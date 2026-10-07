Congress Has History Of Blackmail Through Sting Operations, Alleges Karnataka BJP Chief Vijayendra

MENAFN - IANS) Gadag (Karnataka), Oct 7 (IANS) Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday alleged that the Congress has a history of conducting sting operations and using them to blackmail people, and said this could be confirmed by speaking to the party's own Ministers and legislators.

He was responding to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's apprehensions over the alleged sting operations being conducted against Karnataka Ministers by the BJP and JD-S.

Speaking to reporters in Gadag, Vijayendra said, "If you ask Minister H.K. Patil about the history of conducting stings and blackmailing, it will be enough. I will not go into who did what or who is responsible."

He added that even ruling party legislators were speaking about sting operations and demanded that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar clarify before the people of the state which agencies were conducting such operations.

"The situation in the state has reached a point where Ministers are being advised to switch off their mobile phones, shut the doors and take bribes. The Chief Minister must clarify who is running such a system," Vijayendra alleged.

He also made a serious allegation that a highly influential leader had recently called some real estate businessmen for a meeting and asked them to switch off their mobile phones before discussions.

"Till now, you were paying Rs 75, but from now on you have to pay Rs 150. When a businessman said he could not pay that much, he was allegedly told to leave the state. The Chief Minister should find out who this influential person is and tell the people of the state," Vijayendra said.

The State BJP Chief clarified that no final decision had been taken on an alliance between the BJP and JD-S for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

He said he had spoken to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on the issue and added that if there was a desire to contest the next Assembly elections together, there should also be clarity regarding the local body elections.

"Both parties need to sit together and discuss the matter. There is still time for the elections, so a decision will be taken after discussions," he added.

Vijayendra also alleged that efforts were being made to intimidate BJP workers, Hindu activists and seers.

He attacked Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, saying, "The Chief Minister, who was under the illusion that he himself would be the Chief Minister after 2028, has now realised the reality. It is out of that frustration that he is behaving in this manner."

Responding to a query about suspended BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's possible return to the BJP, Vijayendra said Yatnal had remained silent for the past month.

"Yatnal has been quiet for the past month. Ganeshotsav festival is going on now. Do not trouble him in any way. I will speak about this issue later," he added.