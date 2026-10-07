Down Payment Resource Adds Three New Team Members To Support Lenders, Hfas And Community Programs

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 7, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading affordability intelligence platform, today announced three additions to its team: Melissa Roy as a partner solutions engineer, April Espinosa as a down payment assistance programs specialist and Jeff Smith as a housing finance agency (HFA) relationship manager.







Image caption: Down Payment Resource (DPR).

“Each of these hires brings real, hands-on experience with the borrowers, lenders and agencies we serve every day,” said Rob Chrane, chief executive officer of DPR.“As demand for down payment assistance keeps growing, we need specialists who know how to put our technology to work and help homebuyers and lenders actually succeed with it.”

As a partner solutions engineer, Roy will guide enterprise partners from initial discovery through implementation. She brings nearly a decade of mortgage industry experience across product management, sales, origination and operations, including roles as a senior loan officer at Lima One Capital, a mortgage product manager at United Community and six years as a mortgage banker and office manager at Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group.

Espinosa takes on the role of down payment assistance programs specialist on DPR's Community Programs team. She spent over five years as a housing portfolio specialist for the City of Tampa, where she managed compliance activities of a housing portfolio exceeding $100 million and oversaw mortgage servicing and regulatory reporting across single-family and multifamily housing programs. She is HUD-certified as a housing counselor and has assisted homeowners, borrowers, contractors and community members in resolving housing program questions and servicing concerns.

As a relationship manager on DPR's HFA team, Smith brings over 15 years of mortgage industry experience, including prior work with one of DPR's lender partners, along with a track record of operational expertise that will support the company's continued work with HFAs nationwide.

ABOUT DOWN PAYMENT RESOURCE:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the mortgage industry's affordability intelligence platform, operationalizing down payment programs at scale for lenders, MLSs and API users. Its embedded intelligence helps automate program eligibility, decisioning and delivery, connecting homebuyers with the assistance they need through a national database of over 2,700 programs. DPR's technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, two of the largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit .

X: @DwnPmtResource #downpaymentassistance #downpayment

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Down Payment Resource

209-774-6555

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News Source: Down Payment Resource

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