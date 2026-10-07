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Meta AI Aids Work On Five Open Maths Questions Arabian Post


2026-10-07 02:29:31
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Meta says its Muse Spark artificial intelligence models helped mathematicians produce answers to five previously open research questions using the standard Meta AI chat interface, highlighting a new form of collaboration between general-purpose AI and expert researchers.

The company published six mathematics papers on October 2 covering probability, differential equations, group theory, optimisation, arithmetic physics and non-associative algebra. Five present answers to questions Meta described as previously open, while the sixth develops a connection between number theory and p-adic string theory.

Researchers used Muse Spark 1.1 and 1.2 in Thinking Mode through meta. ai, without a custom research scaffold or specialised agent framework. Meta said mathematicians selected and guided the research, explored ideas with the models and developed the arguments, while separate groups of mathematicians reviewed the work.

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The Arabian Post

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