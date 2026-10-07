Fake AI Advertising Portals Harvest Logins And MFA Codes Arabian Post
Researchers Oleg Zaytsev and Ofek Ronen at browser security company Island disclosed the operation on October 6 after tracking a network of sites pitched to advertising professionals as tools for campaign optimisation, spending audits and business-account connections. They said hundreds of victim submissions reached the platform during their investigation and activity was continuing when their findings were prepared.
The campaign differs from simpler credential-harvesting pages by presenting users with a plausible business service before requesting access. Fake products carrying the branding of OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, Perplexity, Manus and Meta's Muse were observed, although there is no indication that the legitimate companies were involved in the operation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment