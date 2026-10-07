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Anthropic Widens Claude Cyber Access For Verified Teams Arabian Post


2026-10-07 02:29:31
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Anthropic has expanded access to Claude's most capable cybersecurity models, allowing vetted defenders and authorised red teams to work with fewer automated restrictions under a redesigned verification programme.

The AI company said its expanded Cyber Verification Program, announced on October 6, combines its previous verification scheme with Project Glasswing, a controlled-access initiative created for organisations protecting critical software. The new structure divides access into Defense, Red Team and Specialized tiers, with verification and security requirements increasing as potentially sensitive capabilities are unlocked.

All three tiers provide access to Claude Opus 5.5, Claude Sonnet 5.5 and Claude Mythos 5.1, as well as future models covered by the programme. Anthropic said its generally available models retain conservative cybersecurity safeguards because capabilities useful for identifying and fixing vulnerabilities can also be used to exploit them.

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The Arabian Post

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