Rockstar Attack Review Maps Identity And Pipeline Weaknesses Arabian Post
The analysis by security consultancy Lares reconstructs incidents spanning the 2022 Grand Theft Auto VI leak, an April 2026 third-party breach and the unauthorised release of GTA VI material in August. Its detailed attack-chain findings, however, go beyond what Rockstar or parent Take-Two Interactive has publicly confirmed, making an important distinction between established events and technical assessments.
Take-Two has formally acknowledged the September 2022 intrusion. Regulatory filings say an unauthorised third party accessed and downloaded confidential information from Rockstar systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. About 90 development videos appeared online.
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