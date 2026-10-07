US Forces Impose Okinawa Curbs After Marine Arrest Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> U. S. forces have imposed a curfew, alcohol ban and temporary operational pause in Okinawa after a Marine was arrested on suspicion of robbing and killing a local woman, intensifying anger over the American military presence on the Japanese island.

The measures followed the arrest of Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, who is suspected of killing 39-year-old Anna Yagi at a hotel in Naha, Okinawa's capital, early on Saturday and stealing her wallet and backpack. Okinawa prefectural police said Ballard has denied the allegations.

U. S. military personnel on Okinawa face a midnight-to-5am curfew and an alcohol ban for 30 days, while a 48-hour operational pause is being used for training on discipline, standards and relations with local communities. Off-base movement has also been restricted during the pause.

The action came as Okinawa Governor Genta Koja pressed Japan's central government for tougher measures, arguing that previous efforts to enforce discipline among U. S. personnel had failed to prevent serious incidents. Koja travelled to Tokyo and met Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, with further meetings planned with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Takaichi has condemned the alleged killing as an extremely brutal and heinous crime and demanded effective steps to prevent a recurrence. The case has become an early test for her government as it seeks closer defence cooperation with Washington while addressing deep-rooted opposition to the concentration of U. S. bases in Okinawa.

Motegi summoned U. S. Ambassador George Glass on Sunday and lodged a strong protest, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry. He demanded full cooperation with the investigation, stricter discipline among U. S. military personnel and measures to prevent another such incident. Glass expressed regret over the loss of life and pledged full cooperation with Japanese authorities.

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Koizumi separately said the incident was unacceptable and had caused strong anger. Japan's Defence Ministry said it had protested to the U. S. side and requested thorough education, tighter discipline, accident and crime prevention measures and appropriate support for the victim's family.

Police suspect Yagi was killed between about 2am and 4am on Saturday at the Naha hotel. Investigators believe she was asphyxiated, while security-camera footage and witness information are among the evidence being examined. Ballard was taken into Japanese custody after being located later that day in Naha.

The III Marine Expeditionary Force confirmed Ballard's identity and said it was cooperating with Japanese authorities. The Marine Corps has stressed that allegations of this seriousness are treated with the utmost gravity and that personnel are expected to comply with Japanese law and military standards.

The arrest has triggered protests and renewed demands for greater accountability on Okinawa, where residents have for decades complained about crimes involving U. S. personnel as well as aircraft noise, accidents and environmental problems linked to bases. The island hosts most of the approximately 18,000 U. S. Marines stationed in Japan and a large share of American military facilities in the country.

Those grievances remain politically sensitive because Okinawa occupies a central position in the U. S.-Japan security alliance. Its bases support American and Japanese planning across the western Pacific, including contingencies involving Taiwan, while Tokyo has been expanding defence deployments across its southwestern islands amid concern about China's military activity.

The killing has revived memories of earlier crimes that produced large demonstrations, particularly the 1995 abduction and rape of a 12-year-old girl by three U. S. servicemen. Sexual assault cases involving U. S. personnel disclosed in 2024 also prompted criticism over delays in informing Okinawan authorities.

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Local campaigners argue that restrictions announced after serious offences are temporary and insufficient, while U. S. commanders maintain that most service members obey the law and misconduct is investigated and punished under legal procedures.

The latest case comes while Tokyo and Washington continue efforts to reduce the burden of the American presence on Okinawa, including the long-delayed relocation of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from densely populated Ginowan to a coastal site at Henoko. Opposition to that project has remained strong among anti-base campaigners.