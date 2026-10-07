Influencer Loses Sponsor After Berlin Marathon Bike Ride Arabian Post
The creator, identified from her race bib as Sun Yuanyuan with more than 520,000 followers on Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, acknowledged that taking the ride during the September 27 race violated race rules. She said physical discomfort on the course did not justify her decision.
Her admission followed the circulation of photographs showing her riding pillion on a bicycle near the 38km point of the 42.195km race. Timing data showed a sharp improvement in her pace over the same section of the course.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment