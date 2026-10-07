Dubai Property Deals Total AED 90.62 Billion Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiDubai's residential and commercial property transactions totalled AED 90.62 billion in the third quarter of 2026, with off-plan housing retaining the largest share of residential activity, according to market data released by Springfield Properties.
The dataset recorded 36,738 transactions during the quarter, including residential sales worth AED 72.58 billion across 33,949 deals. Off-plan residential properties accounted for AED 41.58 billion through 23,457 transactions, while secondary-market homes generated AED 30.83 billion from 10,442 deals.
Activity in completed residential property strengthened from the previous quarter. Secondary-market transaction value rose 24.22 per cent from Q2, while the number of deals increased 22.52 per cent, indicating that demand for ready homes expanded alongside continued off-plan sales.
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