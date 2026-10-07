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World Green Organisation ESG XCHANGE 2026 - Advancing Sustainable Finance, Climate Innovation And AI At Hong Kong Green Week 2026 Arabian Post

World Green Organisation ESG XCHANGE 2026 - Advancing Sustainable Finance, Climate Innovation And AI At Hong Kong Green Week 2026 Arabian Post


2026-10-07 02:29:29
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – The World Green Organisation (WGO) successfully hosted the Sustainable Finance & Climate Innovation Exchange 2026 (ESG XCHANGE 2026) on 9 September 2026 as part of the Hong Kong Green Week 2026 event series, bringing together more than 100 senior executives, industry experts and professionals from banking, investment, insurance, real estate, technology, artificial intelligence, GreenTech, ESG and sustainability, professional services and other sectors.

The event was supported by AWS Hong Kong as Event Partner and BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited as Strategic Partner, with Hong Kong Institute of Circular Economy and Cantabrigian Consulting Limited serving as Supporting Organisations.

The event featured a distinguished line-up of senior leaders and experts from the financial, technology, GreenTech, business and social impact sectors to exchange perspectives on the future of sustainable transformation., including:

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The Arabian Post

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