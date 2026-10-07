World Green Organisation ESG XCHANGE 2026 - Advancing Sustainable Finance, Climate Innovation And AI At Hong Kong Green Week 2026 Arabian Post
The event was supported by AWS Hong Kong as Event Partner and BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited as Strategic Partner, with Hong Kong Institute of Circular Economy and Cantabrigian Consulting Limited serving as Supporting Organisations.
The event featured a distinguished line-up of senior leaders and experts from the financial, technology, GreenTech, business and social impact sectors to exchange perspectives on the future of sustainable transformation., including:
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