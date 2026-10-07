Deutsche Bank Broadens Dubai Team With Three Appointments Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiDeutsche Bank has made three key appointments in its Dubai office as the German lender broadens investment banking coverage across the Middle East and seeks to capture growing capital-markets and institutional-client business.
Ilya Korobov has relocated from London to Dubai as a director of debt capital markets for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He joined Deutsche Bank in November 2025 and will now concentrate on debt capital markets coverage across the Middle East and Africa.
Abdeslam Alaoui, managing director and head of CEEMEA capital markets at Deutsche Bank, said Korobov's move was an important step in strengthening the bank's regional debt capital markets franchise. Korobov previously worked at Barclays in London, advising sovereigns, financial institutions and companies across CEEMEA on bond issuance, liability management and structured financing.
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