Red Hat Lightwell Clears 400-Plus Java Vulnerabilities Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Red Hat and IBM have identified and remediated more than 400 previously unknown vulnerabilities in widely used Java libraries through their Lightwell open-source security initiative, while making its enterprise Clearinghouse service generally available.

The companies said on Tuesday that Lightwell engineers had also backported fixes for the flaws into versions of software already deployed in production, seeking to close security gaps without forcing organisations into disruptive upgrades. Applicable fixes are being contributed to upstream open-source projects under responsible disclosure procedures.

The milestone comes as security teams face a sharp increase in vulnerability discovery aided by artificial intelligence. Red Hat and IBM argue that autonomous AI agents can find weaknesses rapidly and potentially combine several individually lower-risk flaws into more damaging attack paths, increasing pressure on organisations to move beyond detection towards deployable remediation.

<p>Lightwell Clearinghouse, which had operated on a limited basis, now allows enterprise customers to submit specific open-source software dependencies for priority review and remediation. The service is designed to produce fixes for software versions that organisations continue to run, including older releases for which upgrading immediately may be difficult because of compatibility, testing or operational requirements.</p> <p>Gunnar Hellekson, Red Hat vice-president and general manager of Lightwell, said AI agents had altered the threat environment by exploiting old dependencies at machine speed. He said finding vulnerabilities represented only part of the task, with the harder work involving backporting fixes into applications running in production without forcing customers to choose between security and uptime.</p> <p>Red Hat and IBM have not publicly identified the individual Java libraries affected by the more than 400 flaws, nor provided a full list of vulnerability identifiers or severity classifications in their announcement. The disclosed figure therefore represents the companies' tally of previously unknown bugs uncovered and remediated through Lightwell rather than a public catalogue enabling independent assessment of each flaw.</p> See also Reported AI screenshot leak exposes enterprise control gaps <p>The initiative combines open-source engineering expertise with AI-assisted engineering workflows, Red Hat's relationships with software communities and secure software supply-chain infrastructure. Remediated packages are distributed through secured repositories intended to fit into customers' existing development, testing and security processes rather than requiring replacement of vulnerability scanners, repositories or deployment pipelines.</p> <p>Lightwell Network provides access to verified patches and remediated software that information technology teams can incorporate into established workflows. When the commercial Lightwell offerings were launched in July, IBM and Red Hat said the Network included a catalogue of more than 6,500 remediated, digitally signed and certified application-layer dependencies spanning major ecosystems including Java and Python.</p> <p>The broader Lightwell programme is backed by a $5 billion commitment announced by IBM and Red Hat in May and a global engineering workforce of more than 20,000 people intended to support open-source security work. The commercial launch followed work with major financial institutions, a sector where large organisations commonly depend on extensive collections of open-source components while maintaining older application versions for operational reasons.</p> <p>Red Hat and IBM have positioned remediation as the central distinction in Lightwell's approach. Conventional security tools can flag vulnerable components, but organisations must still obtain, validate and deploy patches compatible with the precise software versions in production. Backporting takes a security fix developed for newer code and adapts it for an older maintained version without requiring wholesale migration.</p> <p>The companies say Lightwell's model also preserves a route back to the wider open-source ecosystem. Where a remediation is applicable upstream, fixes are submitted to the relevant projects under responsible disclosure protocols, while embargo protections are maintained for Clearinghouse participants during the remediation process.</p> See also Long-lived Linux kernel flaw permits root container escape <p>Lightwell has also been linked with external security technology. IBM, Red Hat and Palo Alto Networks announced a collaboration in June combining Lightwell's software remediation capabilities with virtual patching, intended to provide network-level protection while permanent software fixes are developed and deployed.</p> <h2></h2>