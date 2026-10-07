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Red Hat Lightwell Clears 400-Plus Java Vulnerabilities Arabian Post


2026-10-07 02:29:29
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Red Hat and IBM have identified and remediated more than 400 previously unknown vulnerabilities in widely used Java libraries through their Lightwell open-source security initiative, while making its enterprise Clearinghouse service generally available.

The companies said on Tuesday that Lightwell engineers had also backported fixes for the flaws into versions of software already deployed in production, seeking to close security gaps without forcing organisations into disruptive upgrades. Applicable fixes are being contributed to upstream open-source projects under responsible disclosure procedures.

The milestone comes as security teams face a sharp increase in vulnerability discovery aided by artificial intelligence. Red Hat and IBM argue that autonomous AI agents can find weaknesses rapidly and potentially combine several individually lower-risk flaws into more damaging attack paths, increasing pressure on organisations to move beyond detection towards deployable remediation.

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The Arabian Post

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