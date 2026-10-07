Red Hat Lightwell Clears 400-Plus Java Vulnerabilities Arabian Post
The companies said on Tuesday that Lightwell engineers had also backported fixes for the flaws into versions of software already deployed in production, seeking to close security gaps without forcing organisations into disruptive upgrades. Applicable fixes are being contributed to upstream open-source projects under responsible disclosure procedures.
The milestone comes as security teams face a sharp increase in vulnerability discovery aided by artificial intelligence. Red Hat and IBM argue that autonomous AI agents can find weaknesses rapidly and potentially combine several individually lower-risk flaws into more damaging attack paths, increasing pressure on organisations to move beyond detection towards deployable remediation.
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