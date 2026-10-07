Nikkei Confirms Two Employee Cloud Account Breaches Arabian Post
The Japanese media group said on October 4 that a third party was believed to have logged into an employee's Microsoft 365 account. On September 30, messages from the account were sent inside the company and to people who had communicated with several Nikkei employees, directing recipients to malicious websites.
Nikkei said recipients' names and email addresses, as well as the contents of some emails, may have been exposed. The company changed the account password and said it had detected no further unauthorised logins after taking that step.
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