AMD's Su Engages Samsung Chief Over Memory Supplies Arabian Post
Su held talks with Young Hyun Jun, Samsung's vice chairman and chief executive of its Device Solutions division, during a visit to South Korea that also included discussions with SK Hynix chief executive Kwak Noh-jung. The meetings placed high-bandwidth memory, broader DRAM supplies and possible foundry co-operation at the centre of AMD's efforts to secure capacity for its expanding AI business.
Speaking to reporters in Seoul, Su said AMD continued to explore opportunities with Samsung across both memory and contract chip manufacturing. She described Samsung and SK Hynix as critical partners for AMD's data-centre ambitions and urged memory producers to add capacity as quickly as possible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment