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AMD's Su Engages Samsung Chief Over Memory Supplies Arabian Post


2026-10-07 02:29:29
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Advanced Micro Devices chief executive Lisa Su met Samsung Electronics' semiconductor leadership in Seoul on Wednesday as the US chip designer sought closer co-operation on memory and manufacturing amid persistent supply constraints driven by artificial intelligence demand.

Su held talks with Young Hyun Jun, Samsung's vice chairman and chief executive of its Device Solutions division, during a visit to South Korea that also included discussions with SK Hynix chief executive Kwak Noh-jung. The meetings placed high-bandwidth memory, broader DRAM supplies and possible foundry co-operation at the centre of AMD's efforts to secure capacity for its expanding AI business.

Speaking to reporters in Seoul, Su said AMD continued to explore opportunities with Samsung across both memory and contract chip manufacturing. She described Samsung and SK Hynix as critical partners for AMD's data-centre ambitions and urged memory producers to add capacity as quickly as possible.

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The Arabian Post

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