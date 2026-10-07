GBM Establishes UAE AI Lab With Cisco, NVIDIA Arabian Post
The Dubai-based technology company said on Wednesday that the facility combines pre-validated computing, networking, security and AI software to support on-premises and hybrid deployments. GBM said the approach could shorten deployment schedules from months to weeks while helping customers meet requirements for data residency, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity and low-latency processing.
The lab is aimed at organisations seeking to test production-grade AI systems without first assembling separate infrastructure components and security controls. It is also intended to address sovereign AI requirements, where organisations need greater control over where data and workloads are stored, processed and governed.
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