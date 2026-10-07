Switzerland Hosts Major European Disaster Response Exercise
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Gemeinsame Erdbeben-Übung der Schweiz und der EU-Länder
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Read more: Gemeinsame Erdbeben-Übung der Schweiz und der EU-La
From Tuesday to Friday, exercises are taking place in Epeisses (in canton Geneva), Geneva and Payerne (in canton Vaud) under the European Union's UPCM civil protection mechanism. The aim is to practise international cooperation in the aftermath of a major earthquake.
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More than 250 emergency responders from EU countries and Armenia are expected to take part. Swiss participants include civilians, members of the armed forces and volunteer role-players.More More Swiss AI Swiss AI model 'listens' to the mountain to detect avalanches
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