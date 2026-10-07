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MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland and European countries are stepping up their cooperation in civil protection. This is the first time that Switzerland has organised and hosted such an exercise. Some 500 people are taking part in the simulated earthquake disaster in the cantons of Vaud and Geneva. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland hosts major European disaster response exercise This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 09:45 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

From Tuesday to Friday, exercises are taking place in Epeisses (in canton Geneva), Geneva and Payerne (in canton Vaud) under the European Union's UPCM civil protection mechanism. The aim is to practise international cooperation in the aftermath of a major earthquake.

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More than 250 emergency responders from EU countries and Armenia are expected to take part. Swiss participants include civilians, members of the armed forces and volunteer role-players.

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