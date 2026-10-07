Swiss Jews Face Growing Security Concerns, Says Monitoring Group
-
Français
fr
“La violence envers les Juifs s'est banalisée”
Original
Read more:“La violence envers les Juifs s'est banali
العربية
ar
يهود سويسرا يواجهون مخاوف أمنية متزايدة، بحسب هيئة رصد
Read more: يهود سويسرا يواجهون مخاوف أمنية متزايدة، بحسب هيئ
CICAD is now calling for stronger preventive measures and a more robust public response to antisemitism.More More Why more Jewish people in Switzerland are considering a move to Israel
This content was published on Mar 26, 2025 Anti-Semitism is not the main reason the Swiss community in Israel is growing. But more and more Jewish people are thinking about emigrating for this reason.Read more: Why more Jewish people in Switzerland are considering a move to I
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment