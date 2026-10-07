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Swiss Jews Face Growing Security Concerns, Says Monitoring Group

Swiss Jews Face Growing Security Concerns, Says Monitoring Group


2026-10-07 02:28:08
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Hamas's attack on Israel and the war in Gaza that followed have worsened the security situation for Jewish people and institutions in Switzerland, according to the Intercommunity Coordination Against Anti-Semitism and Defamation (known by its French name CICAD). Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Jews face growing security concerns, says monitoring group This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 10:16 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr “La violence envers les Juifs s'est banalisée” Original Read more:“La violence envers les Juifs s'est banali العربية ar يهود سويسرا يواجهون مخاوف أمنية متزايدة، بحسب هيئة رصد Read more: يهود سويسرا يواجهون مخاوف أمنية متزايدة، بحسب هيئ

CICAD is now calling for stronger preventive measures and a more robust public response to antisemitism.

More More Why more Jewish people in Switzerland are considering a move to Israel

This content was published on Mar 26, 2025 Anti-Semitism is not the main reason the Swiss community in Israel is growing. But more and more Jewish people are thinking about emigrating for this reason.

Read more: Why more Jewish people in Switzerland are considering a move to I

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