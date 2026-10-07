Français fr Pneumonie enzootique: 10'500 porcs abattus dans toute la Suisse Original Read more: Pneumonie enzootique: 10'500 porcs abattus dans toute la S

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More than 10,500 animals are being culled across Switzerland following an outbreak of highly contagious enzootic pneumonia. The disease has affected 60 breeding and fattening farms in 14 cantons. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Pig disease outbreak leads to mass cull across Switzerland This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 10:55 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

An outbreak of enzootic pneumonia was detected on September 9 at a large network of pig farms across several cantons, the Lucerne cantonal veterinary service said on Tuesday.

+ High risk of contagious swine fever spreading in Switzerland

Authorities have ordered the complete clearance of 20 farms across six cantons in an effort to stop the spread of the disease. So far, around 10,500 animals have been slaughtered or put down nationwide. Movement restrictions remain in place at 40 affected pig-fattening farms across 14 cantons.

Canton Lucerne hardest hit

Canton Lucerne has been the hardest hit. Authorities there have culled pigs on 10 breeding farms and one fattening farm, with a total of 5,200 animals either slaughtered or put down. In canton Bern, three breeding farms housing around 1,700 animals were affected.

More More Swiss pig farmers face new biosecurity rules

This content was published on Sep 29, 2026 To protect against African swine fever, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) has set out new biosecurity requirements for pig farms.

Read more: Swiss pig farmers face new biosecurity