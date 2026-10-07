Deutsch de Roche liefert Laborausrüstung für Ebola-Tests in den Kongo Original Read more: Roche liefert Laborausrüstung für Ebola-Tests in den Español es Roche envía material de laboratorio a la RDC para hacer frente al brote de ébola Read more: Roche envía material de laboratorio a la RDC para hacer frente al brote de e

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Roche is supporting efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by providing laboratory equipment. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss pharma giant Roche sends lab equipment to DRC to tackle Ebola outbreak This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 11:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The Basel-based pharmaceutical company is supplying the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) with two molecular testing devices, Roche said on Wednesday.

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This content was published on Aug 25, 2026 Finding and producing a vaccine for Ebola is a race against time. First clinical trials have proved successful.

Read more: Ebola vaccine: 'In an outbreak situation we're racing against