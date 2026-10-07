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Swiss Pharma Giant Roche Sends Lab Equipment To DRC To Tackle Ebola Outbreak

Swiss Pharma Giant Roche Sends Lab Equipment To DRC To Tackle Ebola Outbreak


2026-10-07 02:28:07
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Roche is supporting efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by providing laboratory equipment. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss pharma giant Roche sends lab equipment to DRC to tackle Ebola outbreak This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 11:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Roche liefert Laborausrüstung für Ebola-Tests in den Kongo Original Read more: Roche liefert Laborausrüstung für Ebola-Tests in den Español es Roche envía material de laboratorio a la RDC para hacer frente al brote de ébola Read more: Roche envía material de laboratorio a la RDC para hacer frente al brote de e

The Basel-based pharmaceutical company is supplying the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) with two molecular testing devices, Roche said on Wednesday.

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