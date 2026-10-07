Swiss Pharma Giant Roche Sends Lab Equipment To DRC To Tackle Ebola Outbreak
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Roche liefert Laborausrüstung für Ebola-Tests in den Kongo
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Read more: Roche liefert Laborausrüstung für Ebola-Tests in den
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Roche envía material de laboratorio a la RDC para hacer frente al brote de ébola
Read more: Roche envía material de laboratorio a la RDC para hacer frente al brote de e
The Basel-based pharmaceutical company is supplying the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) with two molecular testing devices, Roche said on Wednesday.More More Global health Ebola vaccine: 'In an outbreak situation we're racing against time'
This content was published on Aug 25, 2026 Finding and producing a vaccine for Ebola is a race against time. First clinical trials have proved successful.Read more: Ebola vaccine: 'In an outbreak situation we're racing against
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