Swedish King Visits Zurich Innovation Hub
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Le roi de Suède à Zurich pour découvrir des solutions innovantes
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Read more: Le roi de Suède à Zurich pour découvrir des solutions innov
The king and his delegation visited the Innovation Park in Dübendorf, as well as the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and several companies.
The Swedish king was welcomed by Zurich government president Carmen Walker Späh, according to the cantonal authorities on Tuesday. The visit concluded with a meal at the Zunfthaus am Meisen, a historic guild house in Zurich's Old Town.
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