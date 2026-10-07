Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Swedish King Visits Zurich Innovation Hub

Swedish King Visits Zurich Innovation Hub


2026-10-07 02:28:07
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden paid a low-profile visit to Zurich on Monday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swedish king visits Zurich innovation hub This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 11:42 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Le roi de Suède à Zurich pour découvrir des solutions innovantes Original Read more: Le roi de Suède à Zurich pour découvrir des solutions innov

The king and his delegation visited the Innovation Park in Dübendorf, as well as the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and several companies.

The Swedish king was welcomed by Zurich government president Carmen Walker Späh, according to the cantonal authorities on Tuesday. The visit concluded with a meal at the Zunfthaus am Meisen, a historic guild house in Zurich's Old Town.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....

MENAFN07102026000210011054ID1111776271



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search