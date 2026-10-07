Français fr Le roi de Suède à Zurich pour découvrir des solutions innovantes Original Read more: Le roi de Suède à Zurich pour découvrir des solutions innov

MENAFN - Swissinfo) King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden paid a low-profile visit to Zurich on Monday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swedish king visits Zurich innovation hub This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 11:42 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The king and his delegation visited the Innovation Park in Dübendorf, as well as the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and several companies.

The Swedish king was welcomed by Zurich government president Carmen Walker Späh, according to the cantonal authorities on Tuesday. The visit concluded with a meal at the Zunfthaus am Meisen, a historic guild house in Zurich's Old Town.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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