Français fr Les prix du marché immobilier suisse toujours en hausse Original Read more: Les prix du marché immobilier suisse toujours en h

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's property market continued to rise in the third quarter. Buyers paid an average of 0.8% more for properties than they did in the previous quarter, and 3.3% more than a year earlier, according to the CIFI private property price index published on Wednesday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss property prices continue to rise in third quarter This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 12:05 1 minute Keystone-SDA

In the market for owner-occupied flats, prices rose by 0.8% between July and September, while detached house prices increased by 0.7%, according to a press release. Compared with the same period a year earlier, prices were up 2.8% for flats and 3.9% for detached houses.

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This content was published on Apr 29, 2025 With high immigration and not enough new houses and flats being built, Switzerland's housing shortage is getting worse. Just how severe is the problem?

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