Swiss Property Prices Continue To Rise In Third Quarter
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Les prix du marché immobilier suisse toujours en hausse
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Read more: Les prix du marché immobilier suisse toujours en h
In the market for owner-occupied flats, prices rose by 0.8% between July and September, while detached house prices increased by 0.7%, according to a press release. Compared with the same period a year earlier, prices were up 2.8% for flats and 3.9% for detached houses.More More Housing Switzerland's housing shortage: how bad is it?
This content was published on Apr 29, 2025 With high immigration and not enough new houses and flats being built, Switzerland's housing shortage is getting worse. Just how severe is the problem?Read more: Switzerland's housing shortage: how bad i
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