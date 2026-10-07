MENAFN - Swissinfo) The total amount of water on Earth remains stable, but climate change is altering its distribution. As a result, some regions face growing water shortages, while others are increasingly affected by flooding, fuelling geopolitical tensions. Switzerland is not immune. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Can Switzerland adapt to a 'monsoon-like' future? This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 14:00 6 minutes Cédric Guigon, RTS

In Switzerland, turning on a tap for a glass of water is something most people take for granted. Yet for many people around the world, access to water is not guaranteed.

Freshwater resources are becoming increasingly scarce in many regions. According to a reportExternal link published in September by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), river levels fell to their lowest point in more than three decades in 2025. These figures do not yet include the exceptionally hot and dry European summer of 2026.

More More Climate adaptation Switzerland sees hottest and driest summer on record

This content was published on Aug 29, 2026 With just over half the average rainfall, the period from April to July was the hottest and driest on record in Switzerland since records began in 1901.

Read more: Switzerland sees hottest and driest summer on r