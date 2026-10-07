Can Switzerland Adapt To A 'Monsoon-Like' Future?
In Switzerland, turning on a tap for a glass of water is something most people take for granted. Yet for many people around the world, access to water is not guaranteed.
Freshwater resources are becoming increasingly scarce in many regions. According to a reportExternal link published in September by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), river levels fell to their lowest point in more than three decades in 2025. These figures do not yet include the exceptionally hot and dry European summer of 2026.More More Climate adaptation Switzerland sees hottest and driest summer on record
This content was published on Aug 29, 2026 With just over half the average rainfall, the period from April to July was the hottest and driest on record in Switzerland since records began in 1901.Read more: Switzerland sees hottest and driest summer on r
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