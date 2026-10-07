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Swiss Researchers Develop Wire-Shaped Motor For Robotic Suits

Swiss Researchers Develop Wire-Shaped Motor For Robotic Suits


2026-10-07 02:28:06
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have developed a wire-shaped motor that could one day be used in robotic suits to help people move. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss researchers develop wire-shaped motor for robotic suits This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 14:53 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Team di ricerca del Poli Losanna sviluppa un motore a forma di filo Original Read more: Team di ricerca del Poli Losanna sviluppa un motore a forma di Português pt Suíços desenvolvem motor para roupas inteligentes Read more: Suíços desenvolvem motor para roupas intelig

The“FiberMotor” is between one and three millimetres in diameter, according to an EPFL press release published on Wednesday. The development is described in the journal Advanced Materials.

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