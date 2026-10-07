Italiano it Team di ricerca del Poli Losanna sviluppa un motore a forma di filo Original Read more: Team di ricerca del Poli Losanna sviluppa un motore a forma di Português pt Suíços desenvolvem motor para roupas inteligentes Read more: Suíços desenvolvem motor para roupas intelig

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have developed a wire-shaped motor that could one day be used in robotic suits to help people move. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss researchers develop wire-shaped motor for robotic suits This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 14:53 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The“FiberMotor” is between one and three millimetres in diameter, according to an EPFL press release published on Wednesday. The development is described in the journal Advanced Materials.

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