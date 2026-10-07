Swiss Researchers Develop Wire-Shaped Motor For Robotic Suits
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Italiano
it
Team di ricerca del Poli Losanna sviluppa un motore a forma di filo
Original
Read more: Team di ricerca del Poli Losanna sviluppa un motore a forma di
Português
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Suíços desenvolvem motor para roupas inteligentes
Read more: Suíços desenvolvem motor para roupas intelig
The“FiberMotor” is between one and three millimetres in diameter, according to an EPFL press release published on Wednesday. The development is described in the journal Advanced Materials.More More Research frontiers What does the future hold for the robotics industry in Switzerland?
This content was published on Sep 30, 2026 Could Switzerland be falling behind in the booming robotics industry?Read more: What does the future hold for the robotics industry in Switzer
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