Italiano it Galaxus:“occhiali smart a ruba, nove su dieci comprati da uomini” Original Read more: Galaxus:“occhiali smart a ruba, nove su dieci comprati da uo

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss online retailer Galaxus reports that sales of so-called smart glasses are rising sharply. It also says that men account for nine in ten purchases of the devices. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Men drive surge in Swiss smart glasses sales, says Galaxus This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 15:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Manufacturers estimate that millions of smart glasses will be in use worldwide by 2026, Galaxus says in a press release. Switzerland is also contributing to the trend: sales at the online retailer have quadrupled this year compared with the same period last year, up 307%.

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“Several thousand pairs were ordered between January and September,” the company says, adding that the glasses are“flying off the shelves”.

According to the company, the camera and built-in speakers can help deaf people follow conversations in real time and take part more easily. They can also provide blind people with spoken descriptions of their surroundings.

But there is a downside. Some people use the glasses to film others without their consent and then share the footage online illegally.

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This content was published on Mar 21, 2014 Benoît Golay takes the lid off the square white box and passes me the futuristic metal-framed eyewear with a stamp-sized electronic screen on the side.“I agree, they look a bit Robocop,” smiles Golay, a business development manager at Icare Institute, a non-profit cantonal research centre in Sierre. I carefully slip them on and tap...

Read more: The future is coming to your face