Men Drive Surge In Swiss Smart Glasses Sales, Says Galaxus
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Galaxus:“occhiali smart a ruba, nove su dieci comprati da uomini”
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Read more: Galaxus:“occhiali smart a ruba, nove su dieci comprati da uo
Manufacturers estimate that millions of smart glasses will be in use worldwide by 2026, Galaxus says in a press release. Switzerland is also contributing to the trend: sales at the online retailer have quadrupled this year compared with the same period last year, up 307%.
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“Several thousand pairs were ordered between January and September,” the company says, adding that the glasses are“flying off the shelves”.
According to the company, the camera and built-in speakers can help deaf people follow conversations in real time and take part more easily. They can also provide blind people with spoken descriptions of their surroundings.
But there is a downside. Some people use the glasses to film others without their consent and then share the footage online illegally.More More The future is coming to your face soon
This content was published on Mar 21, 2014 Benoît Golay takes the lid off the square white box and passes me the futuristic metal-framed eyewear with a stamp-sized electronic screen on the side.“I agree, they look a bit Robocop,” smiles Golay, a business development manager at Icare Institute, a non-profit cantonal research centre in Sierre. I carefully slip them on and tap...Read more: The future is coming to your face
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