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UN Human Rights Council In Geneva Calls For Safeguards On AI

UN Human Rights Council In Geneva Calls For Safeguards On AI


2026-10-07 02:28:05
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In its first resolution on the issue, the UN Human Rights Council warned on Tuesday in Geneva of the threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UN Human Rights Council in Geneva calls for safeguards on AI This content was published on October 7, 2026 - 16:12 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr IA: le Conseil des droits de l'homme alerte sur les menaces Original Read more: IA: le Conseil des droits de l'homme alerte sur les me

The resolution, which was adopted by consensus, states that AI systems must comply with international law at every stage, from their manufacture to their use. Any application that fails to respect human rights should be banned.

More The ethics of artificial intelligence

The challenges are immense for Switzerland, which is one of the leading developers of artificial intelligence (AI).

Read more: The ethics of artificial intelli

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