UN Human Rights Council In Geneva Calls For Safeguards On AI
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IA: le Conseil des droits de l'homme alerte sur les menaces
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Read more: IA: le Conseil des droits de l'homme alerte sur les me
The resolution, which was adopted by consensus, states that AI systems must comply with international law at every stage, from their manufacture to their use. Any application that fails to respect human rights should be banned.More The ethics of artificial intelligence
The challenges are immense for Switzerland, which is one of the leading developers of artificial intelligence (AI).Read more: The ethics of artificial intelli
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