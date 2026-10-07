Brazil Boosts Exports, Doubles Trade Surplus

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – Brazil's trade balance posted a USD 7.74 billion surplus in September, more than double the USD 3.14 billion surplus recorded in the same month of 2025. The data were released Tuesday (6) by the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services.

The result was driven by exports, which totaled USD 34.4 billion, nearly 13% higher than in September 2025.

The minister's Director of Foreign Trade Statistics and Studies Herlon Brandão explained what drove the increase.

“This 12.9% growth was driven by a 2.3% increase in export volumes, but especially by a 9.9% rise in prices. This is a phenomenon we have been seeing in recent months, with an acceleration in the prices of exported and imported goods,” he said.

The standout export was crude oil, with sales rising 77% to USD 2.8 billion over the 12-month period. Imports, meanwhile, fell 2.4% to USD 26.7 billion. The decline was largely due to a high base of comparison: in September last year, Brazil purchased an oil platform worth more than USD 2 billion, sharply boosting imports that month.

The European Union increased its purchases from Brazil by 60%, mainly driven by oil. China, Brazil's largest trading partner, bought 7.6% less, due to a decline in beef exports. Brazil reached the limit for sales subject to reduced tariffs, while shipments above the quota face an additional 55% tariff. Beef exports plunged more than 93%.

Exports to the United States rose nearly 32%, despite the steep tariffs. Beef, which enters the U.S. market tariff-free, posted the largest increase.

“Brazilian beef exports to the United States rose 524% in September from a year earlier, from USD 42 million to USD 263.5 million,” Brandão said.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Claudio Neves/Ports of Paraná

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