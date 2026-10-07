UAE Leads Purchases Of Brazilian Chicken

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - The United Arab Emirates was the top destination for Brazilian chicken exports in September, according to data for the month released Wednesday (7) by industry group ABPA. The Gulf country imported 45,900 metric tons of processed and fresh chicken, up 23.3% from the same period in 2025.

Saudi Arabia was another Arab country among the main importers of the product. It was the fourth-largest destination for Brazilian chicken exports in September, with 38,300 metric tons, up 7.4% from September 2025. The European Union was the second-largest destination, China the third and Japan the fifth.

Monthly sales totaled 500,300 metric tons, up 3.7% from September last year. In value terms, sales rose 14.7% to USD 984.2 million.

Through September, sales totaled 4.4 million metric tons, 14% higher than in the same period last year. In value terms, Brazilian chicken exports reached USD 8.6 billion, up 21% from January-September 2025.

“September's results keep Brazilian exports at elevated levels, with more than 500,000 metric tons shipped and strong revenue growth. The year-on-year comparison should take into account that September 2025 was still affected by suspensions stemming from outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, a situation that has since been overcome,” ABPA President Ricardo Santin said in a statement.

The executive explained that sales to the European Union were produced and certified by Sept. 2, while the temporary suspension imposed by the bloc on Brazil took effect on Sept. 3. He also highlighted that this year's strong performance was partly the result of efforts to diversify markets and bring shipments forward by the ministries of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, and Agriculture and Livestock.

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Brazil boosts exports, doubles trade surplus

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Rodrigo Fonseca/AFP

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