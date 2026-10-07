Diabetes Cell Therapy Enters A New Era As Billion-Dollar Market Opportunity Takes Shape - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) From Insulin Management To Cell Replacement: The Diabetes Revolution Is Accelerating

New York, NY – October 7, 2026 – Diabetes cell therapy is moving into a very different phase. For years, the idea of replacing damaged or lost insulin-producing cells sounded more like a long-term scientific goal than a practical treatment strategy. That is changing. The diabetes stem cell therapy market is estimated at roughly $3.38 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately $5.29 billion by 2030, according to The Business Research Company. What makes that growth particularly interesting is the technology behind it: researchers are working on ways to replace insulin-producing beta cells and potentially give people with Type 1 diabetes a source of insulin production their bodies can no longer provide on their own. The FDA's approval of Lantidra, the first cellular therapy for certain adults with Type 1 diabetes, also shows that cell-based treatment has moved beyond the purely experimental stage. Healthcare companies active this week include: Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI ), Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMEA), Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM).

The investment story gets more interesting as newer approaches move through clinical testing. Companies and research groups are pursuing stem-cell-derived islet cells, immune-protection techniques and other methods designed to make transplanted cells survive and function for longer periods. If those technologies can overcome the biggest hurdles-especially immune rejection, durability, manufacturing and cost-the impact could be substantial. Instead of relying entirely on insulin injections and glucose management, some patients could eventually have treatments designed to restore a more natural source of insulin. That is a major shift in thinking, and it is one reason diabetes cell therapy deserves close attention. The market is still young, clinical setbacks are possible and regulatory hurdles remain, but the potential commercial opportunity is hard to ignore as the science continues to advance.

Key market points why this sector deserves immediate attention:

$5.29 Billion Market Opportunity: Diabetes stem cell therapy is projected to reach $5.29 billion by 2030, according to The Business Research Company. Potential Shift From Management to Restoration: Cell replacement therapies are designed to address the underlying loss of insulin-producing cells rather than simply treating symptoms. Major Clinical Validation: FDA approval of Lantidra established cellular therapy as a real treatment option for a specific group of Type 1 diabetes patients. Next-Generation Platforms Advancing: Stem-cell-derived islet therapies, immune modulation and encapsulation technologies are creating multiple potential approaches to overcoming current treatment limitations. Big Pharma/Biotech Attention: Continued clinical advances could accelerate partnerships, licensing, acquisitions and investment across the diabetes regenerative-medicine ecosystem.

Avaí Bio and Austrianova Hold First Joint Steering Committee Meeting with Ospedale San Raffaele for Diabetes Cell Therapy Program – Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI ) (“Avaí” or the“Company”) and its joint venture partner, Austrianova, today announced the first joint steering committee meeting for their collaboration with Ospedale San Raffaele S.r.l. (OSR), to discuss the initial research program for evaluating an encapsulated beta-cell replacement approach for insulin-dependent diabetes.

The meeting brought together Prof. Lorenzo Piemonti, Director of the Diabetes Research Institute at OSR, and Dr. Valeria Sordi, Head of the Beta Cell Differentiation Unit, together with Austrianova's Prof. Walter H. Gunzburg and Dr. Brian Salmons, and Dr. Eva Maria (Lilli) Brandtner, consultant to Insulinova and staff researcher at the Vorarlberg Institute for Vascular Investigation and Treatment (VIVIT).

Avaí Bio and Austrianova established Insulinova as an equally owned joint venture to explore encapsulated cell-based therapies for diabetes. Under the collaboration with OSR, the partners will evaluate the encapsulation of OSR's stem cell-derived beta cells using Austrianova's Cell-in-a-Box® technology.

The initial work will focus on determining whether encapsulated beta cells can maintain viability and function. These studies are intended to provide the experimental basis for assessing whether the encapsulation platform can support beta-cell viability and function, and, subsequently, whether it may offer a strategy to improve immune protection of transplanted cells.

“This first meeting allowed the teams to align on the experimental program and the initial development priorities,” said Chris Winter, Chief Executive Officer of Avaí Bio.“The collaboration combines Ospedale San Raffaele's expertise in stem cell-derived beta-cell differentiation and beta-cell replacement with Austrianova's cell encapsulation platform, and the next step is to generate the data needed to assess how the two technologies perform together.”

Dr. Brian Salmons, Chief Executive Officer of Austrianova, added,“Cell encapsulation has long been investigated as a potential strategy to protect therapeutic cells following transplantation. This collaboration gives us the opportunity to evaluate our Cell-in-a-Box® technology with stem cell-derived beta cells in a structured experimental program, and to determine whether the approach warrants further development.”

“Beta-cell replacement represents an important therapeutic strategy for diabetes, but significant challenges remain, particularly in protecting transplanted cells from the immune system,” said Prof. Lorenzo Piemonti, Director of the Diabetes Research Institute at Ospedale San Raffaele.“This collaboration allows us to evaluate Austrianova's encapsulation technology using our stem cell-derived beta-cell platform. We are at an early stage, and the immediate priority is to establish whether the approach can preserve beta-cell viability and function under well-controlled experimental conditions. These data will determine how, and whether, the program should progress toward further development.” CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avaí Bio at: news/

FNM Commentary for AVAI: AVAI Bio, together with Austrianova and their joint venture, Insulinova, is pursuing the development of a bio-artificial pancreas platform designed to combine insulin-producing cells with AVAI's Cell-in-a-Box encapsulation technology. The collaboration with OSR is focused on determining whether OSR's insulin-producing cells can function effectively within this encapsulated environment. The immediate objective is straightforward: establish whether the cells can survive, proliferate to high density, remain viable inside the capsules and produce meaningful quantities of insulin over time.

For investors, the significance lies in the potential creation of a cell-based insulin production platform rather than another conventional insulin-delivery approach. Successful studies could generate critical proof-of-concept data around cell viability, insulin production, cell density and durability-key technical milestones that could support subsequent development, partnerships and additional financing. If the technology ultimately demonstrates that encapsulated cells can continuously produce insulin in a controlled environment, it could create a platform with applications across diabetes and potentially other diseases requiring the delivery of therapeutic proteins from living cells.

In other recent developments and happenings in the diabetes therapy industry include:

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company, recently announced the completion of enrollment in COVALENT-211, a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical trial evaluating icovamenib in patients with insulin-deficient T2D who remain inadequately controlled on standard-of-care antihyperglycemic therapies.

COVALENT-211 enrolled 64 participants across 18 clinical sites, randomized 2:1 to receive either icovamenib 100 mg once daily or placebo for 12 weeks as an add-on to stable background therapy, followed by a 40 week off-treatment period designed to assess the durability of glycemic control and beta cell function through Week 52. The primary endpoint will be assessed at Week 26, with additional follow-up of secondary endpoints through Week 52. The Company anticipates reporting topline results for the Week 26 primary endpoint in the first quarter of 2027.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: LABT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocin® class, recently announced positive Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) data from recent clinical isolates for its lead clinical candidate, Nu-3. Nu-3 is currently being investigated in a Phase 2a clinical trial as a topical treatment of mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU) with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2027.

MIC testing analysis of Nu-3 assessed in vitro activity against recent clinical isolates (collected within the last 3 years) from infected diabetic foot ulcers. Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics evaluated the bactericidal activity of Nu-3 against several resistant pathogens, including resistant and susceptible Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA and MSSA respectively) and resistant and susceptible Enterococcus faecalis (VRE and VSE respectively). The clinical isolates utilized in the study were collected across 14 medical centers in the U.S. from patients suffering from diabetic foot infections.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, recently announced that Tandem Mobi, the world's smallest, durable automated insulin delivery system for people living with diabetes, is now available in 12 countries outside the United States. The company is now taking orders and shipping to eligible customers in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Tandem Mobi is powered by Control-IQ+ technology, the predictive algorithm that automates insulin delivery. The system uses a Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring system to predict glucose levels 30 minutes ahead and automatically adjust insulin delivery every 5 minutes to help reduce high and low blood sugar. Tandem Mobi also offers multiple wear options, mobile app control through a compatible, personal iPhone, and a 200-unit cartridge.

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