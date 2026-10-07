New CAQM Mandate To Install PTZ Camera In Industries To Add Compliance Burden On Msmes: FISME

MENAFN - KNN India)The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed industries in Delhi-NCR to install Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras at fuel storage and charging points to enable real-time monitoring of fuel use and curb the use of unauthorised fuels.

The move comes amid concerns over industrial emissions, particularly during winter, when they contribute to deteriorating air quality across the National Capital Region and adjoining areas.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), through directions issued to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and NCR state pollution control boards, had earlier mandated the installation of PTZ cameras along with Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS).

According to the latest CAQM directions, industries are required to install PTZ cameras by October 31, 2026. Cameras must capture all fuel storage areas and fuel charging points. For gas-based fuel, the camera should also capture the gas meter.

The video feeds are required to be streamed in real time to CPCB and the respective State Pollution Control Boards or DPCC. Industries have also been directed to ensure adequate power backup for the cameras and connectivity.

CPCB and the concerned pollution control authorities are required to develop portals and supporting infrastructure to receive and monitor the live video feeds. The status of implementation is to be submitted to CAQM by November 1, 2026.

MSMEs Raise Cost Concerns

The directions follow repeated observations by CAQM flying squads of industries using fuels that are not included in the approved fuel list for NCR.

CAQM has previously prescribed an approved list of fuels for various applications, including industrial use, and said real-time monitoring of fuel consumption is necessary to address continued violations.

However, the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) has raised concerns over the potential cost burden of installing PTZ cameras and establishing the required connectivity, particularly for MSMEs.

The additional compliance, connectivity and infrastructure maintenance costs could pose challenges for MSMEs, which may have limited financial capacity to undertake such investments. While technical requirements and tight implementation timelines may add pressure on smaller industrial units.

(KNN Bureau)