Piyush Goyal Meets U.S. Companies In New York To Discuss Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held meetings with senior executives of leading U.S. companies in New York to discuss investment opportunities in India and strengthen bilateral trade and commercial engagement.

Goyal met Blackstone President and COO Jonathan Gray and Chairman of its International Private Equity business Prakash Melwani. Discussions covered expanding Blackstone's investments and partnerships in India.

He also met Neuberger Berman Chairman and CEO George Walker and senior members of its leadership team to discuss investment linkages and financial and wealth management services.

Goyal held discussions with Estée Lauder Companies President and CEO Stéphane de Faverie on growth opportunities in India, including manufacturing and sourcing, as well as the beauty and personal care market.

With IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, Goyal discussed the company's engagement in India and cooperation in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, quantum computing and other emerging technologies.

Goyal also met MetLife President and CEO Michel A. Khalaf to discuss the company's growth opportunities in India and the insurance and financial services sector.

Meetings were also held with General Atlantic Chairman and CEO William E. Ford on expanding its investment and business engagement in India, and AIA Group Non-Executive Chairman Mark Tucker on the company's engagement in India and opportunities in insurance and financial services.

The discussions covered investment opportunities across financial services, manufacturing, energy and technology, including AI, and India-U.S. economic and commercial ties.

(KNN Bureau)

