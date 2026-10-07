Mod Signs Rs 661 Crore Contract For Brahmos Fire Control Systems And Launchers

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs 661.50 crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for procurement of BrahMos Fire Control Systems and Launchers for Indian Navy ships under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

The contract was signed on October 6, 2026, in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The project has a minimum indigenous content of 68 Percent and will involve participation from various Indian industries, including MSMEs. It is expected to generate employment over a period of three years.

The BrahMos system fitted onboard frontline warships is the Indian Navy's primary surface-to-surface missile system for maritime strike operations. It can engage land and sea targets at extended ranges with high accuracy and supersonic speed.

(KNN Bureau)

