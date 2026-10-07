Mod Signs Rs 661 Crore Contract For Brahmos Fire Control Systems And Launchers
The contract was signed on October 6, 2026, in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The project has a minimum indigenous content of 68 Percent and will involve participation from various Indian industries, including MSMEs. It is expected to generate employment over a period of three years.
The BrahMos system fitted onboard frontline warships is the Indian Navy's primary surface-to-surface missile system for maritime strike operations. It can engage land and sea targets at extended ranges with high accuracy and supersonic speed.
(KNN Bureau)
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