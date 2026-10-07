Einride And EASE Launch Driverless Electric Trucks In Ohio

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Einride and EASE Logistics have announced that the SAE Level 4 (L4) autonomous electric trucks are now live in daily freight operations between EASE warehouses in Marysville, Ohio.

The milestone builds on the companies' May 2026 announcement and marks a new phase for the Truck Automation Corridor Project, a joint effort of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), DriveOhio, and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to prepare Ohio and Indiana's interstates for automated freight.

Two of Einride's cab-less, driverless electric trucks are now running scheduled routes on EASE property and local public roads, carrying freight between EASE facilities.

The vehicles operate without anyone in the cab; a remote operator monitors each truck off-site and can step in if needed. Starting last month, the deployment has been generating operational data on safety, reliability, and efficiency that will inform how autonomous freight scales beyond this initial route.

Henrik Green, CTO at Einride, says:“This deployment reflects the maturity of our purpose-built autonomous stack, combining driverless operation with remote oversight to run safely in real-world operations.

“Daily operations in Marysville give us the proof points we need to keep expanding autonomous freight across the corridor and beyond.”

This is EASE ' third autonomous trucking deployment with DriveOhio, continuing the company's position as one of the few US logistics providers running multiple autonomous freight platforms in live, day-to-day operations.

Peter Coratola, Jr, president and CEO of EASE Logistics, says:“EASE believes in leading through action and putting innovation to work in real-world operations.

“This deployment builds on that commitment while helping advance the adoption of autonomous freight across the transportation industry.”

The Einride-EASE deployment is part of the Truck Automation Corridor Project, an $8.8 million, multi-year initiative launched in 2021 by ODOT, DriveOhio, and INDOT.

The project centers on major state routes in Ohio and Indiana, where varying levels of truck automation are being deployed and studied.

The project's stated goals are to improve safety, reduce fuel consumption and emissions, increase efficiency, and build fleets' comfort and experience with automation.

Einride and EASE plan to use the operational data from daily service, including miles driven, loads moved, and uptime, to guide the next phase of the deployment and to inform broader conversations with ODOT, INDOT, and prospective logistics partners about scaling autonomous freight across the region.