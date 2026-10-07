Beam Global To Acquire Scoutdi For $24 Million

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Beam Global has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Norwegian industrial drone company ScoutDI for approximately $24 million, with plans to manufacture its inspection drones in the United States.

ScoutDI develops drone systems and AI-enhanced software for inspecting confined spaces and other difficult-to-access industrial assets, reducing the need for workers to enter tanks, cargo holds and other hazardous environments.

Its customers span 30 countries and include ExxonMobil, Chevron, Oceaneering and Ørsted, while its technology is also deployed by Shell, Petrobras and Equinor.

Beam will pay for the acquisition through a combination of cash and common stock. The transaction is expected to close in November 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following completion, Beam plans to manufacture ScoutDI drone systems for the US market at its existing US factories, while its European facilities, together with ScoutDI's operations, will serve Europe and the Middle East.

Desmond Wheatley, chairman and CEO of Beam Global, said:“The ScoutDI acquisition will be a highly advantageous evolution of our current business, as ScoutDI already has an established global drone and software business with impressive margins and recurring revenues, serving Fortune Global 500 and other significant companies.

“Furthermore, the ScoutDI technology lends itself to many other applications and opportunities for both enterprise and government customers, which we intend to vigorously pursue through our global network.”

The acquisition also expands Beam's existing activities in robotics infrastructure. The company already manufactures batteries for drones, robots and submersibles and has developed BeamFlight, a technology designed to enable remote drone recharging without grid infrastructure or construction.

ScoutDI's Scout 137 Gen3 was the first European drone system, and one of the first four systems overall, to receive Conditional Approval from the US Department of Defense.

The approval enables the system to be marketed in the US and exempts it from the Federal Communications Commission's Covered List, subject to compliance with ScoutDI's US onshoring plan and continued government vetting.

Nicolai Husteli, CEO of ScoutDI, said:“Joining Beam is an exciting next step for ScoutDI. Our customers already rely on our products to inspect confined spaces that are dangerous and costly to enter, and Beam brings the US manufacturing, global footprint, and energy expertise to scale that much faster.”

Husteli will continue to lead ScoutDI following the acquisition. Beam says it intends to expand the technology beyond its established maritime, oil and gas and energy markets into areas including mines, tunnels, sewers, public safety and security.