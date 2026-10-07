ISS National Lab Expands Orbital Edge Accelerator

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) The International Space Station National Laboratory has expanded its Orbital Edge Accelerator to eight startups, with participating companies eligible for investments of between $500,000 and $750,000 as well as opportunities to test technologies in space.

The second annual accelerator is aimed at startups developing technologies and commercial applications that could make use of the International Space Station and the wider low Earth orbit economy.

Investment partners supporting the 2026 program include CIRI, Context Ventures, Draper Associates, Draper University, E2MC and Stellar Ventures.

Increased financial backing has raised the available investment from up to $500,000 per startup to between $500,000 and $750,000 and allowed the program to expand from six companies to eight.

Boeing is serving as presenting sponsor and will award one of the participating startups its Technology in Space Prize, providing $100,000 in non-dilutive funding.

The accelerator has also added Exotrail, Loft Orbital and Rogue Space Systems as flight sponsors. The companies will provide complimentary or discounted flight opportunities that may be awarded to selected startups, potentially giving participants a route to test their technologies in space.

Support may also include payload and hardware development intended to reduce the cost and complexity of carrying out in-space demonstrations.

Participants will additionally have access to the Google for Startups Cloud program, which is providing cohort members with up to $200,000 in cloud credits over two years.

Sven Eenmaa, chief economist at the ISS National Lab, says:“Orbital Edge is designed to accelerate the conversion of highly promising startup innovation in space into real-world commercial successes, driving increased value creation from the assets of the space station while leveraging private capital and industry partnerships.

“The commitment of our investment partners, sponsors, and industry collaborators has been instrumental in creating an environment where entrepreneurs can access the expertise, resources, and connections needed to accelerate growth and unlock opportunities within the expanding space economy.”

Other corporate and event sponsors supporting the program include Fenwick, Aegis Aerospace, BAE Systems, Greenberg Traurig and JPMorgan.

The eight startups will work with mentors, investors and industry specialists to develop their business strategies and proposed spaceflight projects.

The program will conclude with a Demo Day in San Francisco in December, when the participating startups will present their planned spaceflight projects.