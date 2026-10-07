UNCY SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UNCY) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 2, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Unicycive between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: UNCY) and reminds investors of the November 2, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company had not inspected its third-party manufacturing vendor's facility or otherwise audited the facility's compliance with current good manufacturing practices; (2) that, as a result, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to believe that the vendor had resolved the FDA's cited deficiencies; (3) that there was an undisclosed risk that the FDA would require additional information about the vendor's facility's manufacturing practices; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the regulatory approval of OLC was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 30, 2026, Unicycive disclosed that the FDA had issued a second Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the Company's resubmitted New Drug Application for its kidney disease therapy, oxylanthanum, identifying the“same third-party manufacturing deficiencies that were identified in the previous CRL issued in June 2025.”

On this news, Unicycive's stock price fell $3.01, or 39.1%, to close at $4.69 per share on June 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Unicycive Therapeutics' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Unicycive Therapeutics class action, go to /UNCY call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Unicycive Therapeutics Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Unicycive Therapeutics securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Unicycive misled investors about manufacturing compliance, unresolved FDA deficiencies, and regulatory risks that could delay approval of OLC.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UNCY) securities between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026 may be eligible if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class during the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by November 2, 2026. Investors may participate without serving as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Unicycive Therapeutics securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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