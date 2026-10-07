Chester's Chicken Launches New Express Model, Bringing Its Famous Fried Chicken To More Operators Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Grab-and-Go Format Helps Maximize Sales in Locations with Smaller Footprints

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Chester's Chicken approaches its 75th anniversary in 2027, the leading national quick-service restaurant is building on its legacy of delicious, double-breaded chicken with a new format designed to bring the brand to more guests. Chester's Express, a new grab-and-go model, gives operators with limited kitchen space the opportunity to serve Chester's signature flavor without a traditional fryer and hood.

Chester's Express features a streamlined menu of fully cooked items, including Chester's tenders, bites, wings and sandwiches, prepared using a high-speed oven and served hot for customers on the go. The model delivers the brand's hallmark taste and crunch, creating a flexible foodservice solution for operators with limited kitchen accessibility.

“For nearly 75 years, my family has been committed to providing delicious food in surprising places, and Chester's Express is a natural next step for us,” said Wynn Giles, CEO of Chester's Chicken.“It gives us another opportunity to grow the brand, offering operators more flexibility while bringing the food our guests love to more communities.”

The initial Chester's Express menu includes three Super Tenders, a fried chicken sandwich, eight chicken bites, six chicken wings, potato wedges, macaroni and cheese and honey butter biscuits. Select locations will also offer breakfast items, including a variety of biscuit sandwiches.

“We're not compromising on quality with Chester's Express. We're creating a new way to serve it,” said Alexis Lobodocky, general manager and COO of Chester's Chicken.“Our operators and teams have prepared thoroughly for this launch, and the enthusiasm across the Chester's Chicken family reflects what we're building. Chester's is doing what we've always done best-innovating while staying true to who we are.”

Chester's Express launched at select test locations in August, with additional locations nationwide planned for October and throughout 2027. By adding Express to its existing foodservice offerings, Chester's can meet the needs of a wider range of operators while continuing to grow its core business and make its signature fried chicken accessible in more locations.

The launch follows the introduction of Chester's 2.0 at NACS in 2025, further demonstrating the brand's investment in innovation and focus on evolving its foodservice model to meet the changing needs of operators and guests. To learn more about Chester's or to find a nearby location, visit chesterschicken.com.

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About Chester's Chicken

Founded in 1952, Chester's Chicken is a leading quick service restaurant known for its fresh, fried chicken that is unparalleled in quality and double-breaded in-house. Made with a secret family recipe, the third-generation-owned brand can be found in supermarkets, convenience stores and truck stops in its 1,200 franchised and licensed locations across the U.S. and Canada, in addition to select markets outside of North America. Guests can expect to find signature items like bone-in fried chicken, tenders, wings and bites, alongside sandwiches, biscuits, homestyle sides and desserts. A restaurant that is always innovating and adding new offerings to its flavorful menu, Chester's is committed to providing delicious food in surprising places. To learn more, find a location near you or explore franchise opportunities, visit chesterschicken.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

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