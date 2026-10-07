Aequum Leaders Christine Cooper And Jack Towarnicky To Speak At SIIA National Conference 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aequum LLC, a tech-driven, cost containment company serving more than 425 self-insured health plans and their participants in all 50 states, announces that Christine Cooper, CEO and co-founder, and Jack Towarnicky, an employee benefits attorney with sister organization Koehler Fitzgerald LLC, will speak at the Self-Insurance Institute of America (SIIA) National Conference 2026, Oct. 11–13 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix, Arizona.

“By the time a high-cost claim appears in a spending report, the plan is already dealing with the expense,” says Cooper.“I look forward to discussing how AI and accurate data can help employers recognize emerging risks earlier, identify where timely intervention may make a difference and make informed decisions that protect plan assets while supporting participants' care needs.”

Cooper will join industry peers for“Effective Integration of AI Technology for Health Plan Risk Management” on Oct. 12, from 3:15-4:30 p.m. MST in Grand Sonoran E. The session will examine how AI and advanced analytics can help employers and risk partners identify potential high-cost claims earlier and use claims and clinical data to guide targeted interventions.

Towarnicky will participate in“Upend the Status Quo: Think Creatively About Medical & Pharmacy Benefits” on Oct. 12, from 1:30-2:45 p.m. MST, also in Grand Sonoran E. Panelists will explore transparency, pricing, rebates and pharmacy benefit arrangements, alongside medical benefit approaches that respond more directly to individual member needs.

“Employers should examine whether established benefit arrangements are still serving their workforce and making good use of plan dollars,” says Towarnicky.“We'll discuss practical options they can evaluate as they prepare for 2027.”

For more information about aequum and its work supporting health plans and participants, visit aequumhealth.com.

About aequum LLC

Founded in 2020, aequum LLC serves third-party administrators, medical cost management companies, stop-loss carriers, employer-sponsored health plans, and brokers nationwide to protect plan participants, improve employee satisfaction with their healthcare plans, and generate plan and participant cost savings. aequum LLC helps patients defend against medical balance bills and provides administrative services to its partners. Its sister organization, Koehler Fitzgerald LLC, offers legal advocacy to plan participants. Visit aequumhealth.co.

Media:

Esther Jin

CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

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