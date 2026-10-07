XTIA SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds XTI Aerospace Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On October 27, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in XTI Aerospace between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against XTI Aerospace, Inc. (“XTI Aerospace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: XTIA) and reminds investors of the October 27, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that senior executives had engaged in certain undisclosed activities; (2) that these activities required Board review; (3) that there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures; (4) that, as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its earnings reports; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 17, 2026, after the market closed, XTI Aerospace revealed that it could not timely file its Form 10-Q because it is "in the process of completing an internal review of the Registrant's former Chief Executive Officer, who resigned on August 17, 2026, and other related corporate governance matters." On this news, XTI Aerospace's stock price fell $0.25, or 15.9%, to close at $1.32 per share on August 18, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding XTI Aerospace's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the XTI Aerospace class action, go to /XTIA call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the XTI Aerospace Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the XTI Aerospace securities fraud lawsuit about?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has filed a securities class action lawsuit against XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) on behalf of investors who purchased shares during the Class Period. The complaint alleges that senior executives allegedly engaged in certain undisclosed activities that required Board review and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were allegedly ineffective. As a result, the lawsuit alleges, XTI Aerospace was unable to timely file its earnings reports, and Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were allegedly materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The alleged misconduct came to light on August 17, 2026, when XTI Aerospace disclosed after market close that it could not timely file its Form 10-Q due to an ongoing internal review of its former Chief Executive Officer, who resigned that same day, and related corporate governance matters. On this news, XTI Aerospace's stock price allegedly declined $0.25, or approximately 15.9%, to close at $1.32 per share on August 18, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) shares on the NASDAQ exchange between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this class action lawsuit. Eligibility to participate is not limited to those who apply to serve as lead plaintiff; any class member who purchased shares during the Class Period may potentially share in any recovery obtained. Investors are encouraged to review their trading records to determine whether their purchases fall within the defined Class Period. Those with questions about their eligibility are encouraged to consult with counsel to evaluate their options.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including making key decisions about case strategy and settlement. Any investor who purchased XTI Aerospace shares during the Class Period may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, and the deadline to file such a motion is the lead plaintiff deadline in this matter. Courts generally appoint the movant with the largest financial interest in the case who otherwise satisfies applicable legal requirements as lead plaintiff. Importantly, investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in order to be eligible to share in any recovery that may result from the lawsuit. Class members who do not serve as lead plaintiff may still participate in any settlement or judgment obtained on behalf of the class.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased XTI Aerospace securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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