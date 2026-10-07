Now Presenting: 2026 Moonbeam Children's Book Awards Medalists
The Moonbeam Children's Book Awards honor authors, illustrators, and publishers whose work engages young readers, promotes diversity, and encourages learning and discovery, and who all play a vital role in shaping the future of children's literature.
See complete contest results here:
About the Moonbeam Children's Book Awards
Since 2006, the Moonbeam Children's Book Awards have celebrated the year's most exceptional children's books, honoring the authors, illustrators, and publishers who bring stories to life for young readers.
Entries are carefully evaluated by a panel of educators, writers, artists, and publishing professionals, who consider content, design, and originality. Each year, three to five medalists are selected per category to recognize the books that exemplify creativity, celebrate diversity, and inspire a love of learning and reading.
About Jenkins Group
Founded in 1988, Jenkins Group, Inc. is a premier self-publishing company specializing in custom book production and commemorative publishing. Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Jenkins Group has helped thousands of authors and organizations bring their stories to life through high-quality books. The company offers a full suite of publishing services, including ghostwriting, editing, design, printing, and distribution.
In addition to its publishing expertise, Jenkins Group administers five distinct book award programs, including the Moobeam Children's Book Awards, recognizing excellence across multiple literary genres. With decades of experience, Jenkins Group remains committed to helping authors and organizations share their messages with the world.
For more information about the Moonbeam Children's Book Awards, visit .
Media Contact:
Emily Slater
Jenkins Group
Email:...
Emily Slater
Jenkins Group
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