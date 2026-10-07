Wavelength Training And Sandy Gerber Announce Communication Training Partnership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wavelength Training, a leader in communication training, and communication expert Sandy Gerber partner to help leaders be human-first in an AI-driven world.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wavelength Communication Skills Training and communication coach Sandy Gerber have partnered to develop training that helps leaders handle difficult workplace conversations. Their first program, Difficult Conversations at Work: The Talk You've Been Avoiding, is a 90-minute webinar scheduled to launch in November 2026.The partnership combines Wavelength's more than 50 years of experience helping professionals plan and deliver clear messages with Gerber's practical tools for managing emotional reactions, listening with empathy and responding to employee concerns during difficult conversations. Together, they aim to help leaders move from preparing what to say to responding when an employee becomes anxious, pushes back or raises a concern they had not anticipated. The training will bring message planning, listening with empathy and managing emotions under pressure into the same conversation.In the Ipsos AI Monitor 2026, 67% of Canadian respondents said products and services using artificial intelligence (AI) make them nervous, tied with Australia for the highest percentage among the 32 countries surveyed.Separately, Abacus Data's July 2025 survey found that 36% of employed Canadians reported that their employer had encouraged, required or provided training to help them use AI tools at work.Gerber says the partnership addresses the conversations that follow organisational change announcements, including employees' questions about job security, new expectations and the support available to them.“The conversation that matters isn't the announcement. It's what happens after: the one-on-one when an employee pushes back, goes quiet, or asks whether their job is safe,” says Gerber.“People don't resist change because it's difficult. They resist it because their emotions are not taken into account. If change doesn't feel safe, meaningful, achievable, or something they can see themselves in, people won't accept it.”The webinar will focus on helping leaders manage their own reactions, listen to employee concerns and communicate difficult news clearly.Gerber sees those skills as a competitive advantage:“The ones that pull ahead will be the ones whose leaders can have the human conversation, one person at a time, in the moment someone reacts.”“Clear writing and presenting are still the foundation. That said, emotionally intelligent communication is now a must-have for any company that wants to engage its employees and win in its market. Leaders can't guide people through change they can't talk about,” says Jody Bruner, President of Wavelength Communication Skills Training.Gerber and Bruner are available for interviews about communication during AI-related workplace change, responding to employee concerns and handling difficult conversations without putting people on the defensive.About Wavelength Communication Skills TrainingWavelength provides training in writing, presenting and interpersonal skills. Formerly IWCC Training in Communications and Bruner Business Communication, the organisation draws on more than 50 years of communication training experience. Its programs serve professionals across industries, including banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, technology, manufacturing and the public sector.About Sandy GerberSandy Gerber is a certified communication coach, emotional intelligence trainer, TEDx speaker and author of Emotional Magnetism. She hosts the Magnetic Communication podcast and develops communication tools for leaders and teams. Global Gurus ranked her No. 16 among its Top 30 Communication Professionals for 2026.

Jody Bruner

Wavelength Training

+1 877-894-7605

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Wavelength Training and Sandy Gerber Announce Communication Training Partnership News Provided By Marketing Insider Inc. October 07, 2026, 18:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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