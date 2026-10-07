Suade Performance PR CEO Nicole Penn Named A 2026 PRNEWS AI Innovator Of The Year

Nicole Penn Named a 2026 PRNEWS AI Innovator of the Year

Penn honored in the AI & Innovation Communicators category for work connecting earned media to AI search visibility.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York, N.Y. - October 7, 2026 - Nicole Penn, CEO of Suade Performance PR, has been honored as a 2026 PRNEWS Person of the Year in the AI & Innovation Communicators category. The award recognizes communicators who are using AI and emerging technology to change how PR strategy is developed, executed, and measured. Alongside members of the Suade team, Penn celebrated this win at the Platinum Awards & People of the Year Gala at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City.Nicole Penn has made a deliberate bet that AI should sharpen measurement and creativity without replacing human judgement. Under Penn's leadership, Suade uses earned media placements to influence LLM search results, and then measuring results against that visibility. By tying earned media to traffic and AI citation data, she's reframed what measurable PR success looks like in the modern age. The agency applies the approach to clients across retail, healthcare, education, franchise, financial services and direct-to-consumer industries."It's a huge honor to be recognized in this category, especially in the world of performance public relations, an industry with so much potential to harness AI tools. My team and I look forward to continuing great work in this space, keeping irreplaceable humans at the core of all we do to create measurable results for our clients.”- Nicole Penn, CEO of Suade Performance PRAbout Suade Performance PRSuade Performance PR is a Brooklyn-based agency specializing in performance PR, earned media strategy, affiliate marketing, and brand management. Learn more at .

Sydney Donovan

Suade Performance PR

+1 407-462-6082

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Suade Performance PR CEO Nicole Penn Named a 2026 PRNEWS AI Innovator of the Year News Provided By Suade Performance PR October 07, 2026, 18:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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