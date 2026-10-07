Jacob Ayubi Named Best State Farm Agent In Ashburn, Virginia For Second Year

Jacob Ayubi with his 2025 and 2026 BusinessRate Best State Farm Agent in Ashburn, Virginia awards.

State Farm Agent Jacob Ayubi works from his laptop while spending time with his family, reflecting the personal approach behind his Ashburn, Virginia insurance agency

Jacob Ayubi, State Farm Agent and owner of Jacob Ayubi State Farm Agency in Ashburn, Virginia.

BusinessRate honors the Ashburn, Virginia insurance agency for a second consecutive year, backed by 325+ five-star Google reviews.

- Jacob AyubiASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jacob Ayubi, a State Farm Insurance Agent in Ashburn, Virginia, has been recognized by BusinessRate as the Best State Farm Agent in Ashburn, Virginia for 2026, marking the second consecutive year his agency has received the recognition after also earning the distinction for 2025.The back-to-back recognition comes as Jacob Ayubi State Farm continues to grow its presence in Ashburn, Loudoun County and Northern Virginia. The agency serves approximately 4,000 customers and has earned more than 325 five-star Google reviews, reflecting a focus on responsive, personalized service and clear insurance guidance.“Winning this recognition once was exciting but receiving it two years in a row means even more to me because it reflects the experiences our customers are having with our team,” said Jacob Ayubi.“Insurance is personal. People call us when they are buying a home, protecting their family, starting a business or dealing with something unexpected. Our goal is to be there, respond quickly and make the process as easy to understand as possible.”Ayubi credits much of the agency's growth and customer experience to his team, including Executive Assistant Michelle Kampwerth, who plays a key role in helping customers and keeping the agency responsive.“Michelle is a huge part of what we've built. Our customers know her by name, and her responsiveness and genuine commitment to helping people represent exactly what we want this agency to be.” Ayubi said.Ayubi's Ashburn insurance agency helps customers with auto insurance, homeowners' insurance, renters' insurance, life insurance, business insurance, umbrella coverage, pet insurance and valuable personal property coverage. The agency also regularly works with customers who have more complex insurance needs, including larger homes, multiple properties, estates, high-value vehicles, jewelry and art.Responsiveness has become a defining part of the agency's approach. Ayubi and his team strive to address customer needs the same day whenever possible, unless additional underwriting review is required. That emphasis on speed has also made the agency a resource for mortgage lenders and homebuyers who need insurance coverage coordinated quickly for real estate closings.The agency has also developed relationships within the automotive community. Jacob Ayubi State Farm has been featured in the Ferrari of Washington dealer book and works with customers seeking coverage for everything from everyday vehicles to high-value automobiles.For Ayubi, however, the BusinessRate recognition is ultimately about the people behind the numbers.“More than 325 five-star reviews is something I'm incredibly proud of, but every one of those reviews represents a real person or family our team had the opportunity to help,” Ayubi said.“The awards are an honor, but taking care of our customers is what matters.”Based in Ashburn, Virginia, Jacob Ayubi is a State Farm Insurance Agent serving customers throughout Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and North Carolina. His agency serves Ashburn, Loudoun County and the broader Northern Virginia community with insurance options for individuals, families and businesses.About Jacob Ayubi State FarmJacob Ayubi State Farm is an insurance agency based in Ashburn, Virginia, providing auto, home, renters, life, business, umbrella, pet and other insurance products. Led by State Farm Agent Jacob Ayubi, the agency focuses on responsive, personalized service and helping customers understand coverage options for both every day and complex insurance needs.

Jacob Ayubi

Jacob Ayubi State Farm

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Jacob Ayubi Named Best State Farm Agent in Ashburn, Virginia for Second Year News Provided By Jacob Ayubi State Farm October 07, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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