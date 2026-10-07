Global Sweeteners Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Latest Research By The Business Research Company

Sweeteners Market Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sweeteners Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The sweeteners industry has been witnessing consistent development, backed by evolving consumer habits and shifts in the global food and beverage landscape. Understanding the current market size, growth drivers, regional influences, and emerging trends provides valuable insight into what this sector holds for the future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook in the Sweeteners Market

Over the past few years, the sweeteners market has steadily expanded. It is projected to increase from $134.24 billion in 2025 to $139.27 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth during the historical period has been primarily driven by factors such as increased sugar consumption in food and beverages, the booming processed and packaged food sector, urbanization, shifting dietary habits, the rise of the soft drink and beverage industry, and growing demand for shelf-stable food products.

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Looking ahead, the sweeteners market is expected to maintain this upward trajectory. By 2030, the market size is anticipated to reach $162.83 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.0%. This future growth will be supported by rising health awareness and concerns about obesity, the global spread of sugar tax regulations, increasing preference for natural and plant-based sweeteners, the development of personalized nutrition and functional foods, and advancements in sweetener formulation and blending technologies. Key trends shaping the outlook include adoption of clean-label natural sweeteners, sugar reduction and product reformulation in processed foods, innovations in high-intensity sweeteners, functional sweeteners promoting gut health and wellness, and regulatory pressures driving sugar tax compliance.

Understanding Sweeteners and Their Applications

Sweeteners are ingredients used to provide sweetness in food and beverages. They include sugar-based varieties as well as low-calorie, high-intensity sweeteners. These substances aim to enhance taste, improve palatability, and facilitate sugar reduction or replacement, all while maintaining the desired flavor, stability, and functionality of the final product formulations.

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Primary Reasons Behind Increased Demand in the Global Sweeteners Market

One of the most significant factors propelling sweetener demand is the rising rate of diabetes worldwide. Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the body struggles to regulate blood glucose effectively, either due to insufficient insulin production or poor insulin utilization. The increasing prevalence of diabetes is closely linked to unhealthy diets characterized by excessive intake of sugary and calorie-rich foods, which heighten the risk of insulin resistance and elevated blood sugar levels. Sweeteners provide a crucial alternative by offering low- or zero-calorie substitutes for sugar, helping to reduce overall sugar consumption and aid blood glucose management.

A recent example highlighting this trend comes from June 2024, when the UK's National Health Service reported a sharp rise in people at risk of type 2 diabetes. In 2023, over 549,000 additional individuals in England were identified as pre-diabetic, bringing the total registered with general practitioners to 3,615,330. This marked nearly a 20% increase from the 3,065,825 recorded in 2022. Such data underscore the growing health concerns fueling demand for sweeteners.

Regional Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas in the Sweeteners Market

As of 2025, North America stood as the largest region in the sweeteners market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The market insights cover major areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional contributions and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Global Sweeteners Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Latest Research By The Business Research Company News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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