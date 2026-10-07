Gap, Whitney Museum Launch Lichtenstein Clothing Line

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas introduced an exclusive 18-piece retail collection inspired by the works of Pop artist. The collection is a collaboration with theand the artist's estate, launching ahead of the museum's forthcoming exhibition,“Roy Lichtenstein: Like New.”

This limited-edition line draws from Lichtenstein's distinctive visual language, spanning four decades of his artistic output. It features classic Gap items such as hoodies, sweatshirts, button-downs, t-shirts, and accessories. The collection is available in select Gap stores, on the Gap website, at the Whitney Museum store, and on the museum's website.

Jack Sachs, Director of Retail & Licensing at the Whitney, emphasized the museum's goal in a statement to ARTnews.“At the Whitney, we're passionate about using retail to bring conversations from our galleries beyond the Museum's walls,” Sachs said. He added that the collaboration would expose Lichtenstein's legacy to millions globally, noting the artist's deep connection to popular culture and reproduction.

The exhibition,“Roy Lichtenstein: Like New,” is scheduled to open at the Whitney Museum on October 11. Curated by Meg Onli and Alex Da Corte, the show is described as a“once-in-a-generation opportunity” to view approximately 130 works by Lichtenstein, covering six decades. It aims to present his most iconic pieces while offering new perspectives on his explorations of mass media, image circulation, duplication, and popular culture.

Lichtenstein gained renown for canvases featuring bold black outlines, flat bright colors, and dot fields, echoing commercial printing in comic books, advertisements, and newspapers. He enlarged and transferred these compositions by hand, often adding witty phrases, while preserving the aesthetic of mechanically printed materials. His investigations into image culture and mass media influenced subsequent generations to challenge traditional art concepts.

This is not Lichtenstein's first foray into fashion collaborations. Previous partnerships included Supreme in 2006, followed by Trasher, Tom Ford, Vivienne Westwood, Adidas, Moschino, Converse, and Barneys New York with the Art Production Fund in 2013, among others.

Source: ARTnews