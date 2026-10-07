Roy Lichtenstein's Top Auction Results Total $95.4 Million
Lichtenstein's most expensive work, however, was sold privately in 2017, when hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen reportedly paid $165 million for“Masterpiece” (1962). This painting was previously owned by Agnes Gund, who subsequently utilized the proceeds to establish the Art for Justice Fund, an initiative supporting criminal justice reform through the arts.
Fellow Pop artist Andy Warhol greatly admired Lichtenstein's distinctive style, characterized by bold contours and Ben-Day dots. Warhol was so impressed that he abandoned his own explorations of superhero imagery from comic books, as he told curator Henry Geldzahler:“Roy was doing comics so well.” Lichtenstein's top public sales span his entire career, encompassing subjects from comic-book heroines and intimate scenes to later works exploring the nude and the act of painting itself.We previously reported:
The Gap has collaborated with the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Roy Lichtenstein Estate to launch an 18-piece clothing collection.
Source: ARTnews
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