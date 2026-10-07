Chazen Museum Reinstalls 25,000 Works With New Leadership Approach
The museum's director noted that the qualities necessary for museum leadership have evolved significantly. The director had previously argued in 2021 in this publication against the concept of a director as a singular visionary. This perspective has now shifted to endorse leadership that combines managerial skill with creativity.
The director stated that administrative roles should integrate both managerial and creative elements to foster new possibilities. The collection's reinstallation was achieved through collaboration, experimentation, learning from setbacks, building trust, and a process of“sifting and winnowing.” This core value of UW–Madison originates from an 1894 declaration by the board of regents, which affirmed:“Whatever may be the limitations which trammel inquiry elsewhere, we believe that the great state University of Wisconsin should ever encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found.” The director described“sifting and winnowing” as a poetic concept rooted in the practical effort required to separate useful material from waste, emphasizing that the“poetry” cannot be achieved without the initial hard work.
Source: Hyperallergic
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