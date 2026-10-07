Joel Sartore's Photo Ark Reaches Over 18,500 Documented Species

MENAFN - USA Art News) In a multi-year effort to document global biodiversity, National Geographic photographerhas now photographedanimal species for his“Photo Ark” project. Sartore began this missionwith the goal of creating a comprehensive photo archive that will eventually feature more thanspecies, adding approximatelyanimals annually.

Sartore works with conservationists and researchers at various locations, including zoos, aquariums, and wildlife sanctuaries. His images capture animals against simple black or white backgrounds, emphasizing their unique characteristics and expressions.“It's the eye contact that moves people,” Sartore said.“It engages their feelings of compassion and a desire to help.” He began capturing these portraits in his hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2006, recognizing their power to foster connection and inspire protective actions.

“I want people to care, to fall in love, and to take action,” Sartore stated. The project has expanded beyond photography, evolving into an educational initiative for all ages, with resources provided by National Geographic in classrooms, publications, and broadcasts. In 2023, the Photo Ark Species Impact Initiative launched a grant program to support conservationists. National Geographic noted,“No matter its size, each animal is treated with the same amount of affection and respect. The results are portraits that are not just stunningly beautiful, but also intimate and moving.” Among the documented animals are a new cat species discovered in Bolivia, a springbok mantis at the Auckland Zoo, and an endangered baby Bornean orangutan at the Houston Zoo. Other subjects include a ribboned pipefish at the Dallas World Aquarium, an endangered Coquerel's sifaka also at the Houston Zoo, a Sierra Nevada ensatina salamander, and a vulnerable Victoria crowned pigeon at the Columbus Zoo. A veiled chameleon at Rolling Hills Wildlife Adventure and a federally endangered Florida panther at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo have also been photographed.

We previously reported:

Artist Amok Island creates large-scale murals in Western Australia and beyond, emphasizing the fragility of Earth's biodiversity and the need for conservation.

Source: This Is Colossal