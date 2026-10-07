Raskin Seeks Smithsonian Display Of Trump-Era“Propaganda”

MENAFN - USA Art News) Maryland Democratic Representativehas introduced legislation that would require theto collect and display“artifacts reflecting the rise of government propaganda, corruption, and authoritarianism” fromtwo terms in office. These items would be part of a permanent exhibition at thein Washington, D.C., a component of the Smithsonian Institution.

The proposed legislation, titled the Preserving and Remembering the History of Trump and other Tyrants Act, follows an order issued by Trump last month. This order directed the Department of the Interior to place signs outside the NMAH, warning visitors that the museum's curators express“personal, radical ideologies” in their galleries. Raskin's bill also mandates that National Park Service officials remove any such signage installed without Congressional approval.

Raskin stated that his legislation aims to“forever preserve his manifestations of authoritarian narcissism and his propagandistic assault on American history and American democracy,” in contrast to“President Trump's project of censoring, whitewashing and fictionalizing American history.” He added that studying the actions of this“corrupt President” is essential“To avoid repeating this descent into authoritarianism,” allowing the public to understand the methods deployed“while attempting to remake American history in his own image and according to his own autocratic and white nationalist beliefs.” The bill further instructs Smithsonian staff to collect massive banners featuring Trump's image that have been displayed on federal buildings, along with media footage, and accounts from Americans who“resisted and opposed the rise in authoritarianism in the United States,” plus any other items deemed historically significant by the Smithsonian's secretary. Neither the Smithsonian nor NMAH has responded to requests for comment.

Trump has consistently targeted the Smithsonian, a federal consortium of cultural and research institutions. This began during his second term with a March 2025 executive order aimed at“divisive” and“anti-American” content in its exhibitions. That order also called for the restoration of“monuments, memorials, statues, [and] markers” removed from public spaces since 2020. This pressure continued recently, with the administration accusing the Smithsonian of discrimination last month and threatening to cut federal grants.

Raskin's initiative presents a notable irony, as the NMAH has been a specific target for Trump, and its exhibitions have reportedly softened their assessment of his presidency under White House direction. In July 2025, the museum removed references to Trump's two impeachments from his first term following a content review. This review, as reported by the Washington Post, occurred“following pressure from the White House to remove an art museum director.” The museum later reinstated the placard with fewer details.

Raskin, who drafted articles of impeachment against Trump within hours of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, served as the lead House impeachment manager during Trump's second Senate trial. He argued that Trump incited a violent insurrection against the Constitution, though the trial concluded with a 57–43 vote to convict, failing to meet the required two-thirds threshold.

The legislator's bill arises amid ongoing debate surrounding the accusations Raskin has leveled:“propaganda, corruption, and authoritarianism.” Regarding propaganda, there is discussion about the White House's alleged illegal use of $20 million in taxpayer funds to broadcast what are essentially campaign ads during an election season. These ads lauded Trump's accomplishments, set to R&B singer Christian Berishaj's (aka JMSN) song“Love Me,” prompting the singer to issue a cease-and-desist letter. On corruption, the New York Times reported in July 2025 that revenue from Trump's business holdings soared to $2.24 billion, expanding“primarily in areas in which he wields immense power and influence, like cryptocurrency.” Concerning authoritarianism, a judge recently ordered Trump to restore press access for reporters from Politico, CNN, and MS NOW. Trump had specifically banned them due to their coverage content, violating the First Amendment.

Source: ARTnews