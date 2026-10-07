Whitney Retrospective Recontextualizes Roy Lichtenstein's Intent

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new retrospective at thein New York argues that artistforesaw and even encouraged art's current ubiquity, presenting his prolific copying of others' imagery as a deliberate artistic strategy. Titled“Like New,” the exhibition runs through

The show contends that Lichtenstein's frequent appropriation of imagery, from Henri Matisse paintings and comic books to advertisements, was not merely about transformation but about relocating these images to a new context and examining how their meaning shifted. This perspective counters early criticism, such as a September 1963 Artforum article by artist Erle Loran. Loran lambasted Lichtenstein's Portrait of Madame Cézanne ( 1963 ) for borrowing Loran's own analytical diagram of a Paul Cézanne work.

In his article, sarcastically titled“Cézanne and Lichtenstein: Problems of 'Transformation,'” Loran placed an image of Lichtenstein's painting next to his original diagram to imply they were identical.“A copy of anything, even when blown up to the monumental size of a billboard, is still a copy,” Loran complained.“Copies are not transformations.” Although Lichtenstein had subtly altered Loran's outline and arrow shapes, Loran's core observation, that the work was indeed a copy, was accurate. However, Loran missed Lichtenstein's intention: to move the diagram from a page to a gallery wall, making it appear more like“anti-art” than a reverence for a masterpiece, according to the exhibition.

Organized by Whitney curator Meg Onli and artist Alex Da Corte, the exhibition re-examines Lichtenstein's“conceptual detachment,” as described in Onli's catalog essay, an aspect often overshadowed by his aesthetically pleasing surfaces. The show opens with a large-scale reconstruction of a 1983 mural featuring many of Lichtenstein's signature motifs, leading to Image Duplicator ( 1963 ). This painting, depicting two bulging eyes with a speech bubble text reading,“What? Why did you ask that? What do you know about my image duplicator?” draws from X-Men and My Greatest Adventure panels without being a direct reproduction.

The curators highlight Lichtenstein's recurring use of duplication, presenting his virtually identical 1961 portraits of dealer Ivan Karp and artist Allan Kaprow, both in white tuxedos against crimson backgrounds, despite their real-life differences. Later, Modern Painting Triptych ( 1967 ) displays three repeated views of an Art Deco ligature filled with blue dots. The exhibition extends this theme by featuring appropriations of Lichtenstein's work by artists Richard Pettibone, Sturtevant, and Louise Lawler, a prominent figure of the 1980s Pictures Generation. A faithful reconstruction of Lichtenstein's 1962 Leo Castelli Gallery debut, complete with reconstructed parquet flooring, is also included as an exhibition within an exhibition.

The show traces Lichtenstein's early influences to his graduate studies at Ohio State University in the 1940s, specifically his time in Hoyt L. Sherman's Visual Demonstration Center. There, students learned in darkness, viewing projected images to assess their perception of“perceptual unity.” While Lichtenstein might have pursued Op art, he ultimately embraced Pop, intentionally moving past his 1950s abstractions. The exhibition showcases works like Golf Ball ( 1961 ), which subverts Piet Mondrian's aesthetic purity with its rounded, colorless surface and warping crescents, a provocative gesture against abstraction, which was highly valued by critics at the time. Lichtenstein later applied similar strategies to Abstract Expressionism, describing his mid- 1960s brushstroke paintings as“a depiction of a grand gesture.” He also engaged with artists known for seriality, such as Claude Monet, remaking his Rouen Cathedral paintings with benday dots, one example showing the cathedral beneath a matrix of black dots on a deep blue background.

We previously reported:

David Reed's new exhibition, "Terrible Idea," at Rodder in New York showcases five decades of the 80-year-old artist's abstract painting and studies.

Pop artist Roy Lichtenstein's“Nurse” sold for $95.4 million at Christie's in 2015, while his 1962 painting“Masterpiece” fetched $165 million in a private

Source: ARTnews