The Hard Versus Soft Pillow Debate Has Been Solved By Rylan

The hard versus soft pillow debate has finally been put to bed – with Brits plumping for a firmer place to rest their head.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed what they consider to be the perfect place to rest their head and 46 per cent prefer the firmer option.

This compares to just 29 per cent who prefer them to be soft, while the remainder have no preference or would opt for something in between the two.

But seven in 10 went as far as to claim their entire night's sleep can be ruined by bad quality head support.

The research was commissioned by Premier Inn to understand the sleep needs of the country, including preferences between firm and soft pillows, and what is key to perfect sleep.

It found the majority also prefer a fuller cushion (69 per cent) over a thin or flat option (seven per cent).

And most (41 per cent) like to have two on their bed, with 13 per cent opting for one and 42 per cent opting for three or more.

While 58 per cent prefer the cool side and will swap it around throughout the night to make sure it's the perfect temperature.

It comes as Premier Inn has launched new pillows across its entire hotel estate and enlisted Rylan, who got on the 'pillow' case to speak to the public about their preferences and check them out for himself.

Rylan said:“From Thurso to Penzance, I cannot believe Premier Inn has put brand new pillows in every single one of their rooms, what a mammoth task in the name of a perfect night's sleep.

“With all my early starts, I know what really matters when it comes to getting a good night's sleep, so it's been so fun getting the nation's 'pillowpinions' and up close and personal to the new pillows and make sure they are as dreamy as they look.

“Spoiler alert! They are.”

The research also found 35 per cent of adults like an extra pillow to slot between their legs, while 87 per cent would notice right away if their regular bedding favourite was swapped out.

With the top qualities being comfort (69 per cent), plumpness (44 per cent) and firmness (39 per cent), according to the OnePoll stats.

And one in 10 are particularly keen on making sure it supports a binge watch in bed.

But 43 per cent haven't replaced their pillows for at least two years, with 13 per cent admitting they can't even remember when they last got themselves a new one.

Sarah Simpson, who heads up sleep experience at Premier Inn, said: "The nation has spoken – pillow quality is key to a perfect night's sleep and when it comes to preference, Brits overwhelmingly prefer a firm over a soft pillow.

“As Rylan says, transforming more than 377,000 pillows across our hotels has been an incredible operation, but it's been so worthwhile and is making a real difference to the sleep experience.

“And best of all our guests can chose between firm or soft pillows in every room so no matter what your preference, we've got you.”